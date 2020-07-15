Keiron Gregory arrested: Toronto man wanted for second-degree murder in Bill Horrace shooting death

Send this page to someone via email

Keiron Gregory, the 22-year-old Toronto, Ont., man wanted for second-degree murder in the death of Bill Horrace — and the son of a Toronto police officer charged with breach of trust in the case — has been arrested and is due in court on Wednesday, according to London police.

The shooting death has drawn widespread attention due to Horrace’s past in Liberia, including allegations he committed war crimes, however Det. Supt. Chris Newton with the London police told Global News that the murder investigation is focusing on “business dealings” in Canada.

Police announced the charge against Gregory on June 25, four days after the home invasion and shooting death in London, Ont., but his whereabouts were unknown until his arrest nearly three weeks later.

Previously, police said four suspects arrived at a home in London in two vehicles at 4:40 a.m. on June 21 and forced their way inside. A “physical altercation occurred which culminated with the victim being shot by one of the suspects.”

After responding to a 911 call, police found the victim with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspects involved fled before police got to the scene.

Police believe it was a targeted killing.

Also charged in connection with the case at this time are Trevor P. Gregory, 46, on a charge of breach of trust, and Tianna Almeida and Tera Amoatemah, both 22, on a charge of “being an accessory after the fact to the offence of assault with a weapon.”

More information to come.