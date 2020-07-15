Menu

Crime

OPP searching for armed suspect in Carleton Place, Ont.

By Kraig Krause Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 8:42 am
Lanark OPP say they are searching for an armed suspect in Carleton Place, Ont., on Wednesday morning.
Lanark OPP say they are searching for an armed suspect in Carleton Place, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

Lanark OPP are warning the public in Carleton Place, Ont., that a suspect is at large and may be armed after a reported serious assault in the area of Highway 7.

According to police, the reported assault took place early this morning at a motel along the highway.

The suspect is described as a tall white man with an average build who is approximately 20 years old and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and pants.

Police are warning that he may be armed with a knife.

OPP are asking anyone who sees an individual matching this description to not approach them and call 911.

