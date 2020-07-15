OPP searching for armed suspect in Carleton Place, Ont.

Lanark OPP are warning the public in Carleton Place, Ont., that a suspect is at large and may be armed after a reported serious assault in the area of Highway 7.
According to police, the reported assault took place early this morning at a motel along the highway.
The suspect is described as a tall white man with an average build who is approximately 20 years old and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and pants.
Police are warning that he may be armed with a knife.
OPP are asking anyone who sees an individual matching this description to not approach them and call 911.
