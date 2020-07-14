Menu

Crime

Ontario Provincial Police report homicide at Oneida Nation of the Thames

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 11:45 pm
A sign on the perimeter of Oneida Nation of the Thames in Ontario on July 26, 2019.
A sign on the perimeter of Oneida Nation of the Thames in Ontario on July 26, 2019. Declan Keogh/Ryerson University

One man is in custody following a homicide at Oneida Nation of the Thames.

Middlesex Country Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Middlesex OPP Major Crime United responded to a homicide at a Clara Road property at Oneida around 8:30 Monday night.

According to police, an adult male was located at the property. OPP will not release any more details about the victim until next of kin are notified.

Harlo Cornelius, a 43-year-old Oneida man, has been arrested and charged with one count of first degree murder.

Read more: London police looking for man in connection with human trafficking investigation

The investigation remains ongoing under the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and in partnership with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.

Trending Stories
OPP Const. Kevin Howe said residents should expect an increased presence of OPP and Oneida personnel and vehicles in the area as the investigation continues.

The 43-year-old will remain in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in London at a later date in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-222-8477 (TIPS).

