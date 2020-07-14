Lockdowns lifted in 2 northern Alberta communities after being implemented following discovery of human remains

Send this page to someone via email

One day after human remains discovered near John D’Or Prairie, Alta., prompted a lockdown of two small communities, the Little Red River Cree Nation said both lockdowns were lifted Tuesday afternoon.

“Thank you to all the community members who were patient and stayed home while the police conducted their investigation,” read a statement on the First Nation’s Facebook page.

On Tuesday afternoon, Cpl. Deanna Fontaine with Alberta RCMP said the communities went into lockdown of their own accord. She said the human remains have yet to be identified but that an autopsy is expected to be conducted on Wednesday.

Fontaine added that community members had initiated a search for a missing girl and then came across clothing near John D’Or Prairie on Sunday that eventually led to the grisly discovery.

READ MORE: RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigates discovery of human remains near John D’Or Prairie, Alberta

The death has been deemed suspicious and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, the Little Red River Cree Nation ordered lockdowns of John D’Or Prairie and Garden River, asking people not to leave their homes unless they were seeking medical attention. During the lockdown, local health centres locked their doors though they were still accessible to people who phoned prior to visiting. The First Nation said security teams were deployed to ask anyone travelling to return home.

Global News has attempted to reach officials with the Little Red River Cree Nation for more details.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to call the Fort Vermilion RCMP detachment at 780-927-3258 or their local police department.

Tips can also be anonymously submitted by phoning Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.