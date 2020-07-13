Menu

Crime

RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigates discovery of human remains near John D’Or Prairie, Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

One day after human remains were discovered in a forested area in northern Alberta, RCMP said Monday that “there are indications this death may be suspicious.”

In a news release, police said they were told Sunday that someone found clothing on a road near the community of John D’Or Prairie.

“Further investigation in the area led police to a location where human remains were found,” police said. “Fort Vermilion RCMP, along with RCMP Forensic Identification Services, have remained on scene continuing this investigation.”

Police said because the death is suspicious, the RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Once an investigation at the site of the discovery is complete, police said an autopsy will be conducted in Edmonton.

According to RCMP, the identity of the person who died is unknown.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to call the Fort Vermilion RCMP detachment at 780-927-3258 or their local police department.

Tips can also be anonymously submitted by phoning Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

