49 cases, 6 deaths now linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Edmonton’s Misericordia Hospital

More than four dozen cases of COVID-19 and six deaths have been linked to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus at Edmonton’s Misericordia Hospital.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Tuesday that there were 49 total cases of the disease linked to the outbreak, which was identified in late June.

Hinshaw also announced one additional death linked to the outbreak, a woman in her 90s.

“My heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones during this time, whether to COVID-19 or any other cause,” Hinshaw said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Hinshaw said there were 17 active cases of COVID-19 in patients who remain in hospital, and 17 active cases in staff members. Covenant Health — the organization that operates the hospital — said Tuesday that there have been no new staff cases since July 11.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know that many are concerned about the outbreak at the Misericordia,” Hinshaw said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“There are multiple measures in place to keep staff and patients safe and an evaluation of how the spread happened is underway so we can be sure to learn and apply any lessons from this experience.”

The hospital in west Edmonton remained on a full facility outbreak Tuesday, which was put in place last Wednesday. This means no new patients will be admitted to the hospital and day procedures and visits will be postponed or rescheduled at another Edmonton hospital. This includes the emergency department.

1:39 Misericordia Hospital medical director speaks about COVID-19 outbreak Misericordia Hospital medical director speaks about COVID-19 outbreak

Patients should not visit the Misericordia, and should instead visit another hospital or call 911 if needed.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, Alberta Health Services announced it will form a task force to investigate the COVID-19 outbreak at the Misericordia.

The task force will further support the ongoing investigation and management of the outbreak. It will include representation from infection prevention and control, workplace health and safety, public health and front-line clinicians.

On Tuesday, Hinshaw announced an additional 86 cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total number of active cases in Alberta to 701.