Edmonton’s Misericordia Hospital on ‘full facility outbreak’ due to COVID-19

All services at the Misericordia Community Hospital in west Edmonton are temporarily closed to incoming patients as the hospital is now under a “full facility outbreak” due to COVID-19.

Alberta Health Services said Wednesday morning the full facility outbreak includes all adult and child services including the emergency department. Patients should not visit the Misericordia, and should instead visit another hospital or call 911 if needed.

No patients will be admitted to the hospital and day procedures and visits will be postponed or rescheduled at another Edmonton hospital, AHS added.

“Activating the full facility outbreak is necessary at this time to protect patients, staff and physicians. We acknowledge the challenges these additional restrictions create for patients, families, staff and physicians,” said Dr. David Zygun, medical director with AHS in the Edmonton zone.

The first case of COVID-19 related to the outbreak was identified at the Misericordia on June 21, according to AHS.

As of Wednesday morning, AHS said there are 20 patients at the hospital who have tested positive for the coronavirus in relation to the outbreak. In addition, 15 staff members have tested positive. There have been three deaths related to the outbreak.

Admitted patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being treated on two units within the hospital, according to AHS’ latest update Wednesday.

AHS said patients within the hospital will continue to receive the treatment, care and support they need. In order to keep everyone safe, visitors will be restricted to end-of-life situations only.

Anyone planning to give birth at the Misericordia will have arrangements made to deliver at the Grey Nuns Community Hospital.

“The safety of our patients, staff, physicians and visitors remains our number one priority,” said Dr. Owen Heisler, chief medical officer with Covenant Health, the organization that operates the hospital.

“Covenant Health, Alberta Health Services and our teams continue to work tirelessly and collaboratively, taking every possible step to respond with compassion to this challenging situation and to ensure a safe environment for care.”

The latest numbers released by Alberta Health Tuesday afternoon showed there were 620 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 243 of which were in the Edmonton zone.

In total, there have been 8,436 cases of COVID-19 and 157 deaths related to the disease in Alberta. As of Tuesday afternoon, 7,659 people have recovered from COVID-19.

