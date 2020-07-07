Alberta confirms 47 additional cases of COVID-19, 2 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

There were another 47 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Alberta on Tuesday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 8,436 since the middle of March. Two additional deaths have also been added to the online data. One of those deaths was confirmed on Monday by Alberta Health, but was not added to the site due to an internal issue.

Both were men in their 70s and were linked to the outbreak at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton.

Alberta’s death toll now stands at 157 people.

There are 54 people in hospital with six of those in the ICU, Alberta Health’s data shows.

There are 620 active cases in the province, with the vast majority in the Edmonton and Calgary zones. The Calgary zone has 230 active cases, there are 243 active cases in the Edmonton zone, the Central zone is reporting four active cases, while there are 86 active cases in the South zone and 51 in the North zone. There are six cases currently not associated to a known zone.

To date, 7,659 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Alberta.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization said there was “emerging evidence” the novel coronavirus could be airborne.

In a statement to Global News, Alberta Health said it is monitoring all emerging evidence including academic research and the experience of other jurisdictions.

“At this time, no specific changes are being made to health guidelines, but we continue to monitor the emerging evidence closely,” the statement read.

“Alberta Health, along with our national partners, will continue to keep Albertans informed as evidence emerges and will take additional action as required.” Tweet This

To date, Alberta has performed nearly 500,000 COVID-19 tests.