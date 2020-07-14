Menu

Crime

North Okanagan residents warned about elaborate telephone scam

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
RCMP in the North Okanagan are warning the public about an elaborate telephone scam making the rounds.
Global News

North Okanagan RCMP have issued a warning about an elaborate telephone scam that’s currently circulating in the area.

Police said over the past month, they have received numerous public complaints about calls involving an individual identifying themselves as a federal agent or an RCMP officer.

According to police, the fraudster then advises the victim of criminal charges against them or warrants for their arrest.

Read more: Phone scam: Police issue reminder after Okanagan resident conned into buying Google Play gift cards

The scam artist then tries to convince the victim to send money through Bitcoin or gift cards.

What makes this call feel real to the victims is that the fraudster already has some of their personal information, said Cpl. Tania Finn.

In addition to that, the caller ID on the telephone display is that of the Vernon RCMP Detachment.

Read more: Canadian consumers stung by cellphone porting scam: ‘It’s the creepiest thing’

RCMP are reminding the public to protect themselves by never giving out personal information on unsolicited calls.

Police say they will never ask the public to transfer funds, nor will any legitimate business or government agency ask for payment in the form of Bitcoin or gift cards.

Police say people should say no or hang up on a call that is believed to be a scam.

