Phone scam: Police issue reminder after Okanagan resident conned into buying Google Play gift cards

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 14, 2020 12:42 pm
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say phone scammers conned a local resident into believing that they were from the bank, resulting in the victim losing thousands of dollars.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say phone scammers conned a local resident into believing that they were from the bank, resulting in the victim losing thousands of dollars. File / Global News

Police in the Okanagan are again reminding the public to be wary of phone scams after a local resident was conned out of thousands of dollars this week.

According to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, the scammers convinced the victim that they were from the victim’s bank, and were conducting an investigation into ongoing frauds in the area.

They then requested access to the victim’s bank account.

READ MORE: Gas station employee warns Port Hope senior of Google Play card phone scam: police

After the account was accessed, police say the scammers convinced the victim that fraudulent activity may have taken place within the account.

The victim was then directed to purchase numerous Google Play gift cards, with police saying the amount totaled to thousands of dollars.

“This is yet another reminder that no financial or government institution will request payments to be made in the form of gift cards,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

“It is extremely unfortunate that this particular individual lost a considerable amount of money to this scam, as the actions are irreversible by their financial institution.”

Peterborough woman falls victim to emergency scam
Peterborough woman falls victim to emergency scam

Police say residents should never give banking information over the phone to anyone, unless you have called your financial institution directly.

If a financial institution does call you, police say you should advise the caller that you’ll call them back using a number found online or a number given previously to you by your bank.

For more information on how to further protect yourself against fraud, click here.

Police are receiving multiple complaints about new phone scam
Police are receiving multiple complaints about new phone scam
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.