Phone scam: Police issue reminder after Okanagan resident conned into buying Google Play gift cards

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the Okanagan are again reminding the public to be wary of phone scams after a local resident was conned out of thousands of dollars this week.

According to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, the scammers convinced the victim that they were from the victim’s bank, and were conducting an investigation into ongoing frauds in the area.

They then requested access to the victim’s bank account.

#fraudfriday – Police warns Google Play gift cards are not used as currency https://t.co/XcoiJiWLRI #VernonNorthOkanagan pic.twitter.com/kmQfucraWF — Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (@VernonNOkRCMP) March 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

After the account was accessed, police say the scammers convinced the victim that fraudulent activity may have taken place within the account.

The victim was then directed to purchase numerous Google Play gift cards, with police saying the amount totaled to thousands of dollars.

“This is yet another reminder that no financial or government institution will request payments to be made in the form of gift cards,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

“It is extremely unfortunate that this particular individual lost a considerable amount of money to this scam, as the actions are irreversible by their financial institution.”

2:09 Peterborough woman falls victim to emergency scam Peterborough woman falls victim to emergency scam

Police say residents should never give banking information over the phone to anyone, unless you have called your financial institution directly.

If a financial institution does call you, police say you should advise the caller that you’ll call them back using a number found online or a number given previously to you by your bank.

For more information on how to further protect yourself against fraud, click here.

1:58 Police are receiving multiple complaints about new phone scam Police are receiving multiple complaints about new phone scam