Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP say they are holding a press conference Friday to announce the “successful” outcome of a cyber fraud investigation.

A statement on Thursday said the Toronto West Detachment will be the ones holding the event which is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. in Milton.

The investigation, according to the RCMP, is in response to an “infamous CRA Telephone Scam.”

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement