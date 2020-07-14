Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Black Lives Matter painted on Montreal’s Sainte-Catherine Street East

By Tim Sargeant Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 8:23 pm
Black Lives Matter artwork painted on street block in Montreal’s east end
WATCH: Black Lives Matter artwork painted on street block in Montreal's east end

Armed with spray paint cans, brushes and rollers, community activists and others hit Sainte-Catherine Street East in downtown Montreal to paint ‘Black Lives Matter‘ in French and English stretching an entire block between Saint-Hubert and Saint-André streets.

Organizers say they are trying to draw awareness to the racial inequalities and injustices Black people face.

“This message is for everybody to understand there is a situation that we’re facing as a Black community over here. We’re facing injustices, inequalities, and we need to transform that,” Will Prosper, a community activist told Global News.

Last week, Montreal police chief Sylvain Caron outlined several measures to try and address the issues, including putting an end to unwarranted pedestrian street checks.

READ MORE: Community groups slam re-vamped Montreal police policy on street checks

While some applaud the effort, most insist the police steps don’t go far enough.

Story continues below advertisement

“What’s happening is not only south of the border, it’s also happening here in Canada and we need to bring that awareness — that we need to have the same rights, the same attention from our governments,” said Frantz André, Action Committee for People Without Status.

Trending Stories

In several U.S. cities, the words ‘Black Lives Matter’ we’re painted on streets — some large enough to be seen from outer space.

Community activists did the same in Toronto on Canada Day.

“I think it’s a very good thing just to remind people that Black lives matter,” Cyralle Akwalla, a Montreal resident told Global News.

READ MORE: Montreal community groups call on city to defund the police

Niti Mueth, a graphic designer who was one of more than a dozen people helping to paint the words on Sainte-Catherine Street, says racial epithets have been thrown her way just because of the colour of her skin.

“What we’re doing here matters. We need to talk about our stories, our experiences,” she said.

Edmonton woman uses difficult past to shape better future for next generation
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RacismBlack Lives MatterDiscriminationRacial ProfilingBLM MontrealBLM street paintingracial inequalitiesracial injusticesstreet painting
Flyers
More weekly flyers