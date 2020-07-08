Community groups slam re-vamped Montreal police policy on street checks

Send this page to someone via email

Members of racialized groups and community organizations are slamming the new Montreal police street check policy saying that after months of being hopeful, they are hugely disappointed.

“What we have — it seems to be a piece of Swiss cheese with a lot of holes in it,” fumed Fo Niemi of the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR), a group that advocates for racial equality.

Montreal police chief Sylvain Caron released the policy Wednesday after an independent study in fall 2019 found that Black, Indigenous and other people of color were far more likely to be stopped by Montreal police (SPVM).

Critics say the guidelines rehash already established laws.

Read more: Montreal police unveil new policy to prevent racial profiling

Story continues below advertisement

“This seemed more like what should be taught to the SPVM during their police training,” said Balarama Holness, who promotes diversity and inclusion through his organization, Montréal en Action.

One big flaw with the new policy, City of Montreal Opposition Leader Lionel Perez says, is that it deals only with police stops of pedestrians — not motorists– so it does not address the phenomenon of “driving while Black,” for example.

“That is the number one complaint we have of people that felt that they have been discriminated against,” Perez stressed outside Montreal police headquarters following the policy release.

1:25 Montrealers take to the streets to protest racial profiling Montrealers take to the streets to protest racial profiling

Under the provincial highway safety code, officers are allowed to conduct random checks of motorists.

Perez wants the municipal and provincial authorities to work together to make sure that ends. He also wants it to become mandatory for police officers to advise pedestrians who the subject of street checks that they have the right to refuse to identify themselves.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Montreal community leaders demand police reform to end racial profiling

“You have to inform citizens of their fundamental rights to refuse to answer the police officer,” Perez stressed.

Another glaring omission, he and others point out, is that there was no mention in the document of sanctions for police who break the rules.

“If you have repeat offenders, serial profilers within your ranks, you gotta be able to fire them ultimately,” said former Mountie and adviser to CRARR, Alain Babineau.

1:51 Montreal’s police chief presents new policy to prevent random street checks without cause Montreal’s police chief presents new policy to prevent random street checks without cause

Nakuset, the executive director of Montreal’s Native Women’s Shelter, wonders if the policy will change anything and if there will be enough oversight to make sure police officers do follow protocol when dealing with civilians.

Story continues below advertisement

“Who are they going to appoint to actually go for the walks to actually find out whether or not people are filling out the paperwork or speaking to [civilians] in a good way?” she asked.

For the police to work, she and the others argue, these gaps should be filled.

“Because,” Babineau said, “if you don’t have that, public confidence will keep dropping.”