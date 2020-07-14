Vancouver tow truck driver confronted by man with hammer, police recommending charges

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say they are recommending charges in connection with the alleged assault of a tow truck driver.

Cellphone video posted to social media Monday shows a man confronting the driver of a Drake Towing truck that was attempting to remove a vehicle from the parking lot of a strip mall in the 3400-block of Kingsway.

Road rage incident captured on camera during Metro Vancouver morning commute

In the video, a man is seen yelling at the driver and then walks away. He is later seen holding a hammer, which he uses to smash the driver’s-side window of the truck.

The driver stays in the truck, telling the man, “stay away from me!”

The man later kicks the side of the truck.

Police said the confrontation occurred after the suspect parked his car in an unauthorized spot. A tow truck was called and “from there the incident escalated,” according to Vancouver police spokesperson Tania Visintin.

Visintin said Tuesday that said police have recommended charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Drake Towing told Global News the driver is doing OK, but declined further comment as the matter is before the courts.