Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver tow truck driver confronted by man with hammer, police recommending charges

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 4:59 pm
Cellphone video shows man in East Vancouver confronting tow truck driver with a hammer
WATCH: Vancouver police say they are recommending charges after a man smashed the side window of a tow truck that was trying to tow away a vehicle from an East Vancouver strip mall.

Vancouver police say they are recommending charges in connection with the alleged assault of a tow truck driver.

Cellphone video posted to social media Monday shows a man confronting the driver of a Drake Towing truck that was attempting to remove a vehicle from the parking lot of a strip mall in the 3400-block of Kingsway.

Road rage incident captured on camera during Metro Vancouver morning commute
Road rage incident captured on camera during Metro Vancouver morning commute

In the video, a man is seen yelling at the driver and then walks away. He is later seen holding a hammer, which he uses to smash the driver’s-side window of the truck.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The driver stays in the truck, telling the man, “stay away from me!”

Read more: B.C. tow truck industry calling for blue safety lights

The man later kicks the side of the truck.

Police said the confrontation occurred after the suspect parked his car in an unauthorized spot. A tow truck was called and “from there the incident escalated,” according to Vancouver police spokesperson Tania Visintin.

Read more: ‘They both went into the fight stance’: B.C. road rage brawl caught on camera

Visintin said Tuesday that said police have recommended charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Drake Towing told Global News the driver is doing OK, but declined further comment as the matter is before the courts.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouvervancouver policeDrake Towingtow truck driver assaultVancouver tow truck driverVancouver tow truck driver assaultVancouver tow truck driver assault videoVancouver tow truck driver hammer assault
Flyers
More weekly flyers