The province has shut down an area of Winnipeg’s largest park due to dangerous behaviour from coyotes.

Manitoba Conservation has shut down part of Assiniboine Forest due after “numerous reports of coyotes exhibiting predatory, stalking behaviour.”

The forest is now indefinitely closed between Roblin Boulevard and Grant Avenue, from Chalfont Road to the west border of Tuxedo Golf Club.

