Canada

Edmonton reopening 4 indoor swimming pools by appointment only

By Laurel Gregory Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 2:01 pm
Credit: City of Edmonton

The City of Edmonton is turning the taps back on at four indoor swimming pools on July 20, but swimmers will be required to reserve a time slot online prior to visiting.

The pools scheduled to reopen include Clareview Community Recreation Centre, Jasper Place, Bonnie Doon Fitness and Leisure Centres and the Kinsmen Sports Centre’s warm-up/teach pool.

Read more: City taking COVID-19 precautions as Edmonton rec centres get set to reopen

Recreation centre staff members are making a number of changes to comply with COVID-19 public health recommendations. Online booking will allow the city to facilitate social distancing by limiting the number of swimmers in the pool at one time.

The city is also implementing one-way traffic flows at pool entrances and exits, extra cleaning protocols in public areas and capping lane swims to one person per lane.

Read more: Edmonton makes splash with reopening of some spray parks, rec centres

Hot tubs and saunas will remain closed until Phase 3 of Alberta’s relaunch strategy and outdoor pools will not open in 2020.  Alberta Health suggests patrons wear masks on the pool deck and other parts of the facility but not in the water because it poses a safety risk.

Registration is now open for one-on-one swimming lessons. Patrons can book their lesson, a time slot for open swim and check out new pricing for recreation centres at edmonton.ca/reccentres.

