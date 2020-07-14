Motorcycle rider taken to hospital after colliding with a taxi van in Moncton

Codiac RCMP responded Monday to a report of a taxi van and motorcycle collision in Moncton.
According to authorities, the incident occurred at the Main Street and Vaughn Harvey Boulevard intersection at 9:13 p.m.
A spokesperson for the RCMP, Sgt. Patricia Levesque, said the motorcycle rider was found on the ground and was assessed for serious injuries.
The 48-year old man was taken to the hospital by ambulance and was still in care Tuesday morning.
The taxi driver, a man in his 40s, sustained no injuries. He was also given a ticket for failing to yield right of way, according to Levesque.
Both vehicles were towed and the intersection was reopened less than an hour later.
