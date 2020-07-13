RCMP investigating after inmate assaulted at Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating after an inmate was assaulted at Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick.

In a press release, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says that at about 10 p.m. on July 5, an inmate was found to have been assaulted in the medium-security sector of the penitentiary.

The inmate was evaluated by staff then taken to a hospital offsite.

The RCMP’s Sackville detachment is investigating.

CSC says a suspect has been identified and “appropriate actions” have been taken in response to the assault. The service did not provide details.

As is standard, the CSC will review the circumstances of the incident.