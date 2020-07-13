Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating after inmate assaulted at Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 12:44 pm
RCMP are investigating after an inmate at the Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick was assaulted.
RCMP are investigating after an inmate was assaulted at Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick.

In a press release, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says that at about 10 p.m. on July 5, an inmate was found to have been assaulted in the medium-security sector of the penitentiary.

Read more: Inmate at New Brunswick’s Dorchester penitentiary dies while in custody

The inmate was evaluated by staff then taken to a hospital offsite.

The RCMP’s Sackville detachment is investigating.

CSC says a suspect has been identified and “appropriate actions” have been taken in response to the assault. The service did not provide details.

As is standard, the CSC will review the circumstances of the incident.

CrimeRCMPAssaultNew Brunswick RCMPNew Brunswick CrimeCorrectional Service of CanadaDorchester Penitentiaryinmate assaulted
