Coronavirus infections in Canada surpass 108,100 as global case count tops 13 million

The number of novel coronavirus case surpassed 108,100 on Monday, as worldwide infections topped 13 million.

Across the country, 366 new cases of COVID-19, and 12 additional deaths linked to the virus, were reported.

Ontario reported the most new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 116 new infections. The province also saw three additional deaths.

According to the province’s health authorities, 129 people have also recovered from the virus.

So far, 1,712,315 people in Ontario have been tested for the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in Quebec — the province hit hardest by the pandemic — 100 new infections were reported on Monday.

According to provincial health authorities, one more person died.

So far, a total of 25,911 people have recovered from the virus in Quebec.

Saskatchewan reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The province has seen 15 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, and has tested more than 75,100 people.



So far, 766 people have recovered from the virus in Saskatchewan.

Health authorities in Alberta reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and said one more person had died, bringing the total death toll to 161.

More than 540,100 people have been tested for the virus, and 7,989 people have recovered from infections

Health officials in B.C reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 in the province over the last 72 hours, and two deaths, both which occurred in long-term care.

There were 21 cases from Friday to Saturday, 20 cases Saturday to Sunday, and 21 from Sunday to Monday.

So far the province has conducted 219,601 tests, and 2,718 people have recovered from the virus.

Neither New Brunswick nor Nova Scotia reported new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

In New Brunswick, 46,489 people have been tested for the virus and 163 people have recovered from infections.

Two people have died from the novel coronavirus in New Brunswick since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 58,741 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, and 1,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Manitoba reported no new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths related to the virus on Monday.

So far the province has conducted 71,559 tests for the virus and 317 people have recovered from infections.

Health officials in Prince Edward Island said one new case of COVID-19 had been confirmed, but reported no new deaths on Monday.

Since the pandemic began, 14,810 tests have been conducted and 27 people have recovered from the virus on the island.

Newfoundland reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday marking three full days without a new infection.



The province has tested 20,583 people for the virus so far, and 258 have recovered from infections.

According to health authorities, a total of three people have died as a result of COVID-19.

Neither the Northwest Territories or Nunavut reported new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

So far, the Northwest Territories has not seen any COVID-19-related deaths, and has tested 2,859 people for the virus.

A total of five people have recovered from infections in the territory.

Meanwhile, in Nunavut, 1,553 tests have been conducted.

No new cases of COVID-19 or deaths related to the virus were reported in Yukon on Monday.

An update on the Territory’s website says 1,343 people have been tested for the virus, and 11 people have recovered.

Global cases top 13 million

The pandemic reached another grim milestone on Monday, with more than 13 million confirmed cases reported globally.

According to a tally from John Hopkins University, by 8 p.m. ET on Monday, 13,060,239 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed around the world.

COVID-19 cases have continued to increase in several places around the globe, including in the United States, which remained the epicentre of the virus on Monday.

The U.S. now has more than 3.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the “complex” situation in the U.S. means there is still no firm timetable, at this time, for when the border will be reopened to non-essential travel.

Since the novel coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China, in December it has claimed more than 570,776 lives.

The virus forced mass closures around the globe and devastated the world economy.

In the last several months, however, many countries — including Canada — have made steps to gradually reopen.