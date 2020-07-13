Coronavirus: Wage subsidy to be extended to December, Trudeau says

As of July 6, the wage subsidy had paid out $18.01 billion to 252,370 companies in payroll help.The government’s fiscal and economic “snapshot” last week boosted the budget of the wage subsidy program to $82.3 billion in a sign of impending changes.
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau releases more details on cash payment to Canadians
Trudeau isn’t saying today how the government will reshape the eligibility rules for the program that critics have said acts a barrier to receiving the aid.The wage subsidy program covers 75 per cent of wages, up to a weekly maximum of $847, for eligible companies and non-profits.
