Canada

Coronavirus: Wage subsidy to be extended to December, Trudeau says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference from Rideau Cottage amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference from Rideau Cottage amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is extending its program to subsidize wages in companies hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic until December.

The program is the heart of the government’s promise to help Canadians get back to work, even if has to be at a slower pace, as the pandemic wanes.

Read more: She had two jobs. With CEWS, she’s getting only one of them back but losing all her CERB

As of July 6, the wage subsidy had paid out $18.01 billion to 252,370 companies in payroll help.The government’s fiscal and economic “snapshot” last week boosted the budget of the wage subsidy program to $82.3 billion in a sign of impending changes.
Trudeau isn’t saying today how the government will reshape the eligibility rules for the program that critics have said acts a barrier to receiving the aid.The wage subsidy program covers 75 per cent of wages, up to a weekly maximum of $847, for eligible companies and non-profits.
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacovid-19 newscoronavirus canadaCanada Emergency Wage SubsidyCanada Emergency Wage Subsidy decemberCanada Emergency Wage Subsidy extentiocoronavirus subsidize wages
