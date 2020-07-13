‘Humboldt-style’ fatal crash in West Kelowna results in charges more than a year later

Send this page to someone via email

A West Kelowna fatal crash where a semi truck plowed into a vehicle waiting at a red light has resulted in charges against a Calgary man.

Harinder Singh Toor has been charged with dangerous operation causing death and bodily harm in connection with the June 14, 2019 collision at Bartley Road and Highway 97.

RCMP said the semi truck, operated by Toor, failed to stop for the red light while driving at full speed, westbound at Highway 97, at 2 a.m.

A semi has plowed into a taxi in West Kelowna. Catastrophic damage to taxi. pic.twitter.com/26MOm2O1EC — Doris Maria Bregolisse (@Global_Doris) June 14, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

The semi truck and trailer struck a White Tucson, pushing it about 100 metres down the road and crushing the back end all the way into the front seats.

The SUV driver, who operated a designated driving service in the Central Okanagan, was killed while his passenger was critically injured and lost a leg.

Highway 97 closed westbound at Bartley Rd. In West Kelowna … possibly fatal crash involving taxi and semi. pic.twitter.com/BmJc0CjSaK — Doris Maria Bregolisse (@Global_Doris) June 14, 2019

Toor was not injured and remained at the scene.

Sgt. Bryce Petersen, the Kelowna RCMP Integrated Road Safety Unit commander, called the incident a “Humboldt-type crash”, referring to the semi truck that struck the Humboldt Broncos’ team bus in Saskatchewan on April 6, 2018, killing 16 and injuring 13.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Truck driver in Humboldt Broncos bus crash sentenced to 8 years in prison

Charges took so long to contemplate because RCMP investigators were gathering surveillance evidence over numerous kilometres in order to support a dangerous driving charge, according to Petersen.

Toor, who RCMP said was not prevented from driving since the fatal crash, is set to make his first appearance in B.C. Provincial Court in Kelowna on July 15.