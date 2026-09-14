Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

5 accused in jewelry store theft might be linked to other armed robberies: police

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted September 14, 2026 4:41 pm
1 min read
Montreal police View image in full screen
An SPVM police officer gets out of his patrol car in Montreal, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Five people charged in connection with an armed robbery at a downtown Montreal jewelry store may be connected to similar crimes in the surrounding area, Montreal police say

The accused, ranging in age from 16 to 21, are facing charges of breaking and entering, armed robbery, possession of burglary tools, disguise with criminal intent, mischief and possession of stolen property.

The charges relate to a robbery that occurred at a jewelry store on Clark Street near Viger Avenue in the Ville-Marie borough.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said it occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, when masked suspects allegedly forced open the door and smashed display cases to steal jewelry.

One employee was in the store at the time but was uninjured, police said.

The suspects fled in a vehicle, but were arrested near the intersection of Saint-Louis Street and Alexis-Nihon Boulevard in the Saint-Laurent borough a short time later. The stolen jewelry was also recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal police Commander Iad Hanna said in a news release that an initial investigation has led police to believe the same suspects may be involved in similar “smash-and-grab robberies” elsewhere in the greater Montreal area.

He said the investigation is ongoing in collaboration with other police forces.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices