5 accused in jewelry store theft might be linked to other armed robberies: police

Five people charged in connection with an armed robbery at a downtown Montreal jewelry store may be connected to similar crimes in the surrounding area, Montreal police say
The accused, ranging in age from 16 to 21, are facing charges of breaking and entering, armed robbery, possession of burglary tools, disguise with criminal intent, mischief and possession of stolen property.
The charges relate to a robbery that occurred at a jewelry store on Clark Street near Viger Avenue in the Ville-Marie borough.
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Police said it occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, when masked suspects allegedly forced open the door and smashed display cases to steal jewelry.
One employee was in the store at the time but was uninjured, police said.
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The suspects fled in a vehicle, but were arrested near the intersection of Saint-Louis Street and Alexis-Nihon Boulevard in the Saint-Laurent borough a short time later. The stolen jewelry was also recovered.
Montreal police Commander Iad Hanna said in a news release that an initial investigation has led police to believe the same suspects may be involved in similar “smash-and-grab robberies” elsewhere in the greater Montreal area.
He said the investigation is ongoing in collaboration with other police forces.
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