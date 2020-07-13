Belleville police investigating act of arson that killed 72-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville police say a 72-year-old man was killed as a result of an act of arson over the weekend.

Early Saturday morning, police were called to Belleville’s east end to respond to a suspicious fire.

Police say a passerby noticed the fire in a building, put it out and then called the fire department.

A 72-year-old man was found dead at the scene.

Police say the fire was caused by a 36-year-old resident, whose identity is being withheld to protect the identity of the deceased.

Police arrested the 36-year-old on Sunday. They are expected to appear at a Belleville court on July 15 for a bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

Belleville police are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact Det. Const. Bested at 613-966-0882 ext. 2306 or sbested@police.belleville.on.ca, or Quinte Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.