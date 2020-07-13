Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Belleville police investigating act of arson that killed 72-year-old man

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 1:45 pm
A 36-year-old Belleville resident has been arrested following an act of arson that left one dead in the city this past weekend.
A 36-year-old Belleville resident has been arrested following an act of arson that left one dead in the city this past weekend. Global News

Belleville police say a 72-year-old man was killed as a result of an act of arson over the weekend.

Early Saturday morning, police were called to Belleville’s east end to respond to a suspicious fire.

Police say a passerby noticed the fire in a building, put it out and then called the fire department.

Read more: Belleville woman accused of arson, murder after fatal fire

A 72-year-old man was found dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

Police say the fire was caused by a 36-year-old resident, whose identity is being withheld to protect the identity of the deceased.

Police arrested the 36-year-old on Sunday. They are expected to appear at a Belleville court on July 15 for a bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

Belleville police are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact Det. Const. Bested at 613-966-0882 ext. 2306 or sbested@police.belleville.on.ca, or Quinte Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ArsonBelleville policearson Bellevillearson Belleville policeBelleville police arsonBelleville arsondeath by arsondeath by arson belleville
Flyers
More weekly flyers