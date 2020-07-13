Grieving Quebec mother delivers tearful message as hunt continues for girls’ father

Send this page to someone via email

The mother of two young Quebec girls found dead following an Amber Alert last week delivered a tearful tribute to her daughters on Monday as police continued to hunt for their father, who is suspected of abducting them.

Amélie Lemieux, the mother of Norah and Romy Carpentier, sobbed as she made her way to a makeshift memorial at Chutes-de-la-Chaudière park in Lévis, Que., accompanied by members of her family.

After looking the memorial site that has become filled with stuffed animals, flowers and notes since her daughters’ bodies were found Saturday, she thanked authorities and the public for their support.

“My two beautiful princesses of love. I wanted and waited for you so much. From your very first breath, I loved you unconditionally. You are my entire life, my reason to exist,” she said through tears.

“Be my stars in the night who will guide my steps across this immeasurable pain. I love you madly. I love you to infinity.”

Quebec provincial police are continuing their search on Monday for the father of two girls whose bodies were discovered Saturday in a small town near the province’s capital.

The days-long search for the young sisters came to an end after the bodies of Norah and Romy, aged 11 and 6, were located in a wooded area in Saint-Apollinaire, Que.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in a tweet on Monday morning that the manhunt for the girls’ father, Martin Carpentier, is underway in the same sector where their bodies were discovered.

“Our staff is deployed in the area where the girls have been found, where elements of interest have been found,” the SQ said in a statement. “We cannot reveal the nature of these elements at this time.”

Police have also brought canine units into the woods as they canvass the area. A thermal detection plane supplied from Transport Canada was also flying over the forested area on Monday afternoon, confirmed the SQ.

Residents are to be vigilant and not approach the suspect if they see him. They are asked to call 911.

In a series of tweet Monday evening, police said crews have covered an area of about 50 kilometres.

According to police, the search efforts have included officers on foot and on ATVs, drones, dog handlers and other specialists who have “patrolled extensively.”

“Some clues have been recovered there,” the tweet reads in French.

According to police, the search will continue overnight and into Wednesday.

Quebec Premier François Legault addressed the deaths of the two young girls on Monday, saying he is shocked like the rest of the province.

He said police will do everything to find the person responsible for the deaths of the two victims.

Legault added that if parents are struggling, they are encouraged to call the provincial helpline, LigneParents, at 1-800-361-5085.

“If you are in trouble, if you don’t feel under control, if you know someone close to you who isn’t in control, don’t be shy,” Legault said. “Call.”

To date, investigators have not released details about the girls’ deaths. Sgt. Ann Mathieu, a spokeswoman for the SQ, explained that any information about their autopsies will not be released until police find the suspect.

“We won’t reveal those elements because we need to find Martin Carpentier first,” she said. “His information is important in this criminal investigation.”

The two sisters had been the subject of an Amber Alert, which was issued on Thursday. They had last been seen with their father on Wednesday night.

Police have said the girls and their father were believed to have been in a car crash on Highway 20 in Saint-Apollinaire on Wednesday evening.

At the time, police said the car was heading east when it crashed into the median. The vehicle then flipped over and landed on the shoulder on the opposite side of the highway. The car was empty when police officers arrived at the scene.

— With files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson and The Canadian Press