PEI reports new case of COVID-19 that appears unrelated to previous cluster

Prince Edward Island is reporting a new case of COVID-19.
The province’s chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, says a woman in her 80s from Queens County tested positive for COVID-19.
Morrison says the woman is self-isolating at home and contact tracing is underway.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
She says the case is not believed to be linked to a recent cluster of COVID-19 cases in the province or to a Charlottetown seniors’ residence where a worker had tested positive.
Trending Stories
Public health officials said that earlier cluster of cases was related to out-of-province travel.
N.S. chief medical officer of health says exemption for three Irving executives done in error
Morrison is expected to provide more information about the new case either later today or tomorrow morning.View link »
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Comments