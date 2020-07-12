Menu

Health

PEI reports new case of COVID-19 that appears unrelated to previous cluster

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2020 2:48 pm
Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island's, chief public health officers, speaks during a COVID-19 update.
Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island's, chief public health officers, speaks during a COVID-19 update. Government of Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island is reporting a new case of COVID-19.

The province’s chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, says a woman in her 80s from Queens County tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more: All staff, residents test negative for coronavirus at P.E.I seniors’ home

Morrison says the woman is self-isolating at home and contact tracing is underway.

She says the case is not believed to be linked to a recent cluster of COVID-19 cases in the province or to a Charlottetown seniors’ residence where a worker had tested positive.

Public health officials said that earlier cluster of cases was related to out-of-province travel.

Morrison is expected to provide more information about the new case either later today or tomorrow morning.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
