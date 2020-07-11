All staff, residents test negative for coronavirus at P.E.I seniors’ home

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Edward Island says residents and staff at a seniors’ residence in Charlottetown have all tested negative for COVID-19.

The province’s chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, says COVID testing at Whisperwood Villa was completed Friday.

Morrison says 129 residents and 140 staff members, as well as anyone who visited the centre on June 30, were tested twice in a one-week period and their results came back negative both times.

A woman in her 20s who worked at the seniors’ home tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

The woman is part of a cluster of COVID-19 cases that public health officials said were linked to travel outside the province.

The government says the risk of COVID-19 transmission remains low in P.E.I., which has reported 33 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.