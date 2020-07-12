Beachgoers crowd Sylvan Lake despite pandemic rules: ‘COVID-19 is still here’

Send this page to someone via email

A photo of Sylvan Lake, Alta., shared on Twitter Saturday is gaining attention online — for the lack of attention beachgoers paid to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The photo shows a packed beach, with some groups clearly not adhering to social distancing rules. The province currently recommends people stay a minimum of two metres away from one another.

Sylvan Lake today – my anxiety was a tad high today😬 Don’t think we’ll be going back. I felt like a Covidiot today 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ncYWBINIMO — Andie 🤪 (@papercandie) July 12, 2020

Alberta Health told Global News Sunday that Albertans should “be respectful of others and follow all the public guidance we have provided.”

“We continue to recommend that all Albertans physically distance whenever possible, including when at the beach,” said Alberta Health assistant communications director Tom McMillan in an email.

“COVID-19 is still here and we all must do our part in limiting the spread.” Tweet This

McMillan added that AHS public health inspectors and police agencies can respond to those breaking the rules if there are public complaints.

Other shots from different angles at Sylvan Lake show a similar lack of spacing between groups.

Overcrowding at Sylvan Lake. No social distancing and no masks. Spikes daily in Alberta of 77 per day don’t seem to be of concern. pic.twitter.com/mblXEgeZRI — Life Origami (@LifeOrigami) July 12, 2020

Sylvan Lake is located about 25 kilometres west of Red Deer.

In the latest update on COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday, the province had confirmed 77 new cases, bringing the total number of active ones to 592. The province no longer updates infection numbers on the weekend and will provide new statistics on Monday.

So far, 160 Albertans have died due to COVID-19.