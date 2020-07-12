Menu

Health

COVID-19: the number of new cases exceeds 100 again

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2020 12:53 pm
People wear face masks as they gather in a city park on Canada Day in Montreal, Wednesday, July 1 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
People wear face masks as they gather in a city park on Canada Day in Montreal, Wednesday, July 1 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press

Quebec added 114 new COVID-19 infections today as health officials in Montreal urged bar patrons and employees having frequented an establishment since July 1 to get tested.

With the new confirmed cases, the province has now had 56,521 cases of COVID-19.

The province also added seven further deaths linked to the virus for a total of 5,627.

READ MORE: Montreal public health urges all bar patrons and employees to get tested for COVID-19

Of those, three deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

On Saturday, Montreal’s public health authority urged people and employees having frequented bars since Canada Day to get tested after at least eight cases started in five Montreal bars.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also took to Twitter to call on citizens falling into the public health warning to get tested.

