Search continues for suspect in death of two young Quebec girls

Quebec provincial police were on Sunday morning still looking for Martin Carpentier, 44, who has been linked to the death of his daughters Romy Carpentier, 6, and Norah Carpentier, 11.

The Sûreté du Québec confirmed the deaths of two missing young girls on Saturday. Police said their bodies were discovered in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire.

Police could not provide more details about their deaths, which has brought the days-long search to an end. The Amber Alert, which was issued on Thursday, has since been lifted.

The SQ is warning residents of Saint-Apollinaire and Saint-Agapit to be vigilant and call 911 with any useful information. Investigators are also asking the public not to approach Carpentier if they see him.

In response to citizens critical of the police’s work on social media, the SQ said they verified each of the reports that investigators received.

“(I)t was impossible for them to meet each of the people to inform them of the follow-up of their request,” the force wrote on Twitter. “We invite you not to move around the premises so as not to interfere with the work of the police.”

On social media Sunday morning, the police force said it searched for the suspect overnight and the manhunt carries on today.

Les #recherches se sont poursuivies toute la nuit dans le secteur névralgique. Martin Carpentier n’a pas encore été intercepté. Les recherches se poursuivent ce matin. — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) July 12, 2020

The 44-year-old suspect was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, jeans, and might be wearing glasses. He measures around five feet 10 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Police believe Carpentier likely abducted his daughters in Lévis, Que.

Romy Carpentier, pictured on the left, and Norah Carpentier, pictured on the right were found dead near St-Apollinaire, Quebec on Saturday. Alerte Amber Quebec

Quebec Premier François Legault gave his condolences to the girls’ mother and their loved ones on social media on Saturday, calling it a “national tragedy.”

“Like all Quebecers, I am overwhelmed, without words. Losing two children, the dearest things we have in life, is incomprehensible,” Legault wrote on Twitter.

Bernard Ouellet, mayor of Saint-Apollinaire, said the event has shocked the province.

“Everyone has tears in their eyes. This isn’t easy for anyone,” he told The Canadian Press on Saturday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted about the young girls late Saturday, writing that all Canadians were keeping the family in their thoughts.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also took to social media on Sunday to express her deepest sympathies to the girls’ family members.

C’est un drame d’une douleur inimaginable qui frappe le Québec. J’ai le coeur brisé pour les jeunes Romy et Norah. Toutes mes pensées accompagnent la famille et les proches. — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) July 12, 2020

“It’s a (tragedy) of unimaginable pain that strikes Quebec. My heart is broken for young Romy and Norah. All my thoughts go out to family and loved ones.”

— With files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise and The Canadian Press