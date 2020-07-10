Amber Alert continues after police search all night for 2 missing girls, father in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police are still searching for two missing little girls and their father on Friday morning in Saint-Apollinaire, a suburb of Quebec City.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say officers canvassed the area all night after an Amber Alert was triggered on Thursday afternoon. Special teams with the police force are continuing the search.

“Investigation work is continuing in the field to try to locate the children and their father,” the SQ said in a statement on social media. “All the information transmitted to us is analyzed and verified by our investigators.”

READ MORE: Amber Alert issued for 2 missing girls in Quebec

Police issued the alert at around 3 p.m. on Thursday for Norah Carpentier, 11, and Romy Carpentier, 6, from Lévis. The area is located across the St. Lawrence River just south of Quebec City.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators believe the two girls and their father, Martin Carpentier, were involved in a car crash on Highway 20 in Saint-Apollinaire around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The car was abandoned when it was found, according to police.

Police say they believe the trio left the scene on foot and are in the area. Residents have been asked to check their properties, including sheds and cottages.

Norah, the eldest child, is 11 and stands five feet two inches tall. She was last seen wearing a white cap and white Nike sandals.

Romy stands three feet tall and weighs 43 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, heart-shaped earrings and red nail polish.

Romy Carpentier, pictured on the left, and Norah Carpentier, pictured on the right. Alerte Amber Quebec

Martin Carpentier was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and jeans and might be wearing glasses. He is around five feet 10 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Story continues below advertisement

Martin Carpentier, pictured above. Alerte Amber Quebec

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

— With files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta and the Canadian Press