Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Amber Alert issued for 2 missing girls in Quebec

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police are searching for two young girls, aged 11 and six, who went missing in Lévis on Wednesday evening.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police are searching for two young girls, aged 11 and six, who went missing in Lévis on Wednesday evening. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ)  are searching for two young girls, aged 11 and six, who went missing in Lévis on Wednesday evening at 8 p.m.

Quebec provincial police issued an Amber Alert on Thursday afternoon to search for the two missing girls who police say were likely abducted by their father, Martin Carpentier, 44.

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and jeans and maybe glasses and measures around 5’10.

Martin Carpentier pictured above.
Martin Carpentier pictured above. Alerte Amber Quebec

The eldest missing girl is Norah Carpentier, 11, and she stands 5’2. She was last seen wearing a white cap and white Nike sandals.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The second missing girl is Romy Carpentier, who is six years old and stands 3 feet. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, heart-shaped earrings and red nail polish.

Romy Carpentier, pictured on the left, and Norah Carpentier, pictured on the right.
Romy Carpentier, pictured on the left, and Norah Carpentier, pictured on the right. Alerte Amber Quebec

Police urge anyone who sees people resembling the suspect or two abducted young girls to call 911.

Sureté du QuébecQuebec policemissing girlsAmber Alert QuebecAmbert Alert
Flyers
More weekly flyers