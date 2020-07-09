Amber Alert issued for 2 missing girls in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) are searching for two young girls, aged 11 and six, who went missing in Lévis on Wednesday evening at 8 p.m.

Quebec provincial police issued an Amber Alert on Thursday afternoon to search for the two missing girls who police say were likely abducted by their father, Martin Carpentier, 44.

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and jeans and maybe glasses and measures around 5’10.

Martin Carpentier pictured above. Alerte Amber Quebec

The eldest missing girl is Norah Carpentier, 11, and she stands 5’2. She was last seen wearing a white cap and white Nike sandals.

The second missing girl is Romy Carpentier, who is six years old and stands 3 feet. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, heart-shaped earrings and red nail polish.

Romy Carpentier, pictured on the left, and Norah Carpentier, pictured on the right. Alerte Amber Quebec

Police urge anyone who sees people resembling the suspect or two abducted young girls to call 911.