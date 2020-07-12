Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

No new coronavirus cases on Sunday in Nova Scotia

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 12, 2020 11:08 am
N.S. chief medical officer of health says exemption for three Irving executives done in error
Doctor Robert Strang says the exemption was an error, but he will continue to make exceptions for specialized and essential workers. Alicia Draus reports.

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

There remain three active cases of COVID-19 in the province, but no active cases are in the hospital.

However, Nova Scotia officials say one person whose case is considered resolved is currently being treated in hospital.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases, 3 active cases remain

Nova Scotia also confirmed that there are no long-term care homes in the province with an active case of COVID-19.

On Friday, Nova Scotia reported it had hit 1,000 resolved cases.

The most recent new case of coronavirus in the province was reported Wednesday. The case was connected to a truck driver who travelled outside of Canada as an essential service worker.

Story continues below advertisement
Grandparenting during a pandemic
Grandparenting during a pandemic

On Saturday, the province completed 382 tests for COVID-19. In total, the province has reported 56,976 negative test results and 1,066 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have been 63 deaths resulting from the virus in Nova Scotia.

The Atlantic travel bubble remains active and permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

Story continues below advertisement

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19HalifaxStephen McNeilCOVID-19 Nova ScotiaCoronavirus Nova Scotia
Flyers
More weekly flyers