Health

Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases, 3 active cases remain

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 11, 2020 12:00 pm
Nova Scotia announced in a press release it will be extending the state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic until July 26.
Nova Scotia announced in a press release it will be extending the state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic until July 26. Government of Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia reported three active cases of coronavirus in the province after no new cases were confirmed on Friday for the third day in a row.

The QEII testing lab completed 521 tests Friday, according to a news release.

The most recent new case of coronavirus in the province was reported Wednesday. The case was connected to a truck driver who travelled outside of Canada as an essential service worker.

State of emergency extended in Nova Scotia again; province hits 1,000 resolved cases  

The last resolved case was reported Friday.

In total, the province has reported 56,976 negative test results and 1,066 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

There have been 63 deaths resulting from the virus.

Nova Scotia limits pandemic bonus to select health-care workers, union leaders disappointed
Nova Scotia reported Friday it had hit 1,000 resolved cases.

One person, whose case is considered resolved, is currently in hospital for treatment.

Despite the low number of new cases, in a Friday news release, the province announced it is extending the provincial state of emergency again.

The extension takes into effect at noon Sunday and lasts through to July 26.

