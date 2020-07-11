Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Regina’s Globe Theatre waiting until January to welcome back visitors

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 11, 2020 6:58 pm
Regina's Global Theatre is waiting until January to welcome back visitors, despite being given the green night by the Saskatchewan government.
Regina's Global Theatre is waiting until January to welcome back visitors, despite being given the green night by the Saskatchewan government. Derek Putz / Global News

Regina’s Globe Theatre has decided to wait until January 2021 to reopen, despite being given the green light from the province.

Phase 4.2 of Saskatchewan’s reopen plan began on June 29, allowing establishments such as Globe Theatre to welcome back patrons.

The announcement to hold off was made through its website early last week.

“We made the decision about two months ago when things were up in the air in terms of the reopening plan,” said Jaime Boldt, Global Theatre’s executive director.

Read more: ‘It’s about time’: Regina’s Globe Theatre receives $26M in revitalization funding

It wasn’t just that that led to the decision, though. Boldt referenced a number surveys done both nationally and internationally on how people would feel coming back to large gatherings.

Story continues below advertisement

“We decided to kind of take the reins during the pandemic and stop having the pandemic lead us,” Boldt said.

Trending Stories

Globe Theatre was set to begin working on its renewal project later this summer, but thought speeding up the construction date would be best for everyone.

“This has been a long time coming for Globe, sort of a labour of love project,” Boldt said. “It passed through city council last month and we’re good to go with all of our funding and just really excited about our project.”

Read more: Regina’s Globe Theatre artistic director prepares to take final bow

Globe Theatre has received about $26 million through federal, provincial and municipal funding. In total, the estimated cost is about $28 million, with Global Theatre covering the difference.

The project includes upgrades to the building’s water filtration, new fire-proof structural columns in the basement, a repair and repaint of the masonry along with mechanical and electrical system enhancements.

The project is expected to take place over the next two years. Globe Theatre plans on finding other spaces around the city to host its shows until construction is complete.

Local deaf acting collective selling out Globe Theatre
Local deaf acting collective selling out Globe Theatre
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Saskatchewanregina coronavirusregina COVID-19Sask COVID-19sask coronavirusGlobe TheatreGlobeRenewal Project
Flyers
More weekly flyers