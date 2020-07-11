Regina’s Globe Theatre waiting until January to welcome back visitors

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s Globe Theatre has decided to wait until January 2021 to reopen, despite being given the green light from the province.

Phase 4.2 of Saskatchewan’s reopen plan began on June 29, allowing establishments such as Globe Theatre to welcome back patrons.

The announcement to hold off was made through its website early last week.

“We made the decision about two months ago when things were up in the air in terms of the reopening plan,” said Jaime Boldt, Global Theatre’s executive director.

It wasn’t just that that led to the decision, though. Boldt referenced a number surveys done both nationally and internationally on how people would feel coming back to large gatherings.

Story continues below advertisement

“We decided to kind of take the reins during the pandemic and stop having the pandemic lead us,” Boldt said.

Globe Theatre was set to begin working on its renewal project later this summer, but thought speeding up the construction date would be best for everyone.

“This has been a long time coming for Globe, sort of a labour of love project,” Boldt said. “It passed through city council last month and we’re good to go with all of our funding and just really excited about our project.”

Globe Theatre has received about $26 million through federal, provincial and municipal funding. In total, the estimated cost is about $28 million, with Global Theatre covering the difference.

The project includes upgrades to the building’s water filtration, new fire-proof structural columns in the basement, a repair and repaint of the masonry along with mechanical and electrical system enhancements.

The project is expected to take place over the next two years. Globe Theatre plans on finding other spaces around the city to host its shows until construction is complete.

1:50 Local deaf acting collective selling out Globe Theatre Local deaf acting collective selling out Globe Theatre