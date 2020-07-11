Menu

Crime

Police lay 13 charges against Meteghan man who shot at passing vehicles

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 11, 2020 9:44 am
Meteghan RCMP responded to reports of a man shooting at passing vehicles from his home in Meteghan, N.S. on June 29.
Meteghan RCMP responded to reports of a man shooting at passing vehicles from his home in Meteghan, N.S. on June 29.

Nova Scotia RCMP reported Saturday 13 charges have been laid against a Meteghan-area man who was reportedly shooting at passing vehicles from his front porch on June 29.

Global News earlier reported police were able to arrest the man at his residence without incident after several people claimed their cars had been shot at as they drove along Highway 1. Officers seized several additional firearms from the house.

Read more: Meteghan, N.S., man charged after shooting at passing vehicles

The man was identified to be 46-year-old Ezio Delduca of Meteghan River, N.S.

Delduca was initially facing six counts of mischief and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

July 11, police said a total of eight people reported their vehicles had been damaged. One person’s home was damaged as well, according to a news release.

Read more: Police shooting in Eastern Passage raises calls for more mental health supports

Delduca has now been charged with eight counts of mischief under $5,000 and five firearm-related charges, amounting to thirteen charges in total.

He is scheduled to appear in Digby Provincial Court Aug. 24.

RCMPGunsNS RCMPMischiefweapons chargesDigbyMeteghanMeteghan RiverDigby shootingEzio Delducaman shoots at passing vehiclesMeteghan shooting
