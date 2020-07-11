Man in his 40s dead after Abbotsford shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford Police say they have identified a man in his 40s who died as the result of a shooting in an East Abbotsford residential area Friday night.

Police received a call at 7:49 p.m. Friday of hots fired in the 2700 block of Lucern Crescent.

Social media lit up shortly after that time, with multiple reports of roughly a dozen shots fired and the sound of someone screaming.

At least a dozen police cruisers, two ambulances, a fire truck and RCMP helicopter soon descended on the area, with yellow police tape cordoning off an area under investigation.

One neighbour tells Global News a residence under investigation has been the scene of police attention of late.

Abbotsford Police is asking all non-emergency personnel to avoid the area to allow Emergency crews to work.

Abbotsford Police are continuing to investigate and are canvassing for video & witnesses.

Further updates will be provided by IHIT.