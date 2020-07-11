Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man in his 40s dead after Abbotsford shooting

By John Copsey Global News
Abbotsford Police are investigating reports of shots fired on Lucern Crescent at about 7:45 p.m. Friday evening.
Abbotsford Police are investigating reports of shots fired on Lucern Crescent at about 7:45 p.m. Friday evening. Heather-Rae Jensen

Abbotsford Police say they have identified a man in his 40s who died as the result of a shooting in an East Abbotsford residential area Friday night.

Police received a call at 7:49 p.m. Friday of hots fired in the 2700 block of Lucern Crescent.

Read more: Abbotsford police investigating second ‘shots fired’ incident at home within 24 hours

Social media lit up shortly after that time, with multiple reports of roughly a dozen shots fired and the sound of someone screaming.

Trending Stories

At least a dozen police cruisers, two ambulances, a fire truck and RCMP helicopter soon descended on the area, with yellow police tape cordoning off an area under investigation.

One neighbour tells Global News a residence under investigation has been the scene of police attention of late.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Abbotsford police investigate early morning brawl, shots fired

Abbotsford Police is asking all non-emergency personnel to avoid the area to allow Emergency crews to work.

Abbotsford Police are continuing to investigate and are canvassing for video & witnesses.

Further updates will be provided by IHIT.

AbbotsfordShots firedAbbotsford policeLucern Crescent
Flyers
More weekly flyers