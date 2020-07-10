Canada reports 10 new coronavirus-related deaths, more than 300 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Cases of the novel coronavirus in Canada surpassed 107,000 July 10, after 322 new infections were reported by provincial health authorities.

The new cases brings the total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 107,105. Another 10 deaths linked to the virus were also announced Friday, bringing Canada’s official coronavirus death toll to 8,759.

A further 70,842 people — over 66 per cent of Canada’s total infected — have since recovered from the virus, while another 3.3 million tests have been administered.

Ontario reported the highest number of new coronavirus cases on Friday, with 116 new cases and seven deaths. The province’s total COVID-19 infections now sit at 36,464, with 2,710 deaths from the virus.

However, at least 32,155 people have recovered.

Quebec, the province hit hardest but the coronavirus, announced 100 new cases on Friday. Three new deaths were also reported within the province — one of which occurred before July 2.

Coronavirus: Psychologists break down why some aggressively oppose mandatory mask rule

The province’s total cases and deaths stand at 56,316 and 25,616, respectfully.

Alberta reported 77 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, the highest daily increase in new infections since May 10. The death toll in the province was lowered to 160 on Friday after a previous fatality was determined to not be COVID-19 related.

Confirmed cases in the province now total at 8,596.

British Columbia added 25 new cases on Friday, as well as one new death. The new numbers bring B.C.’s total infected to 3,044 and its death toll to 187. A further 2,679 patients have since recovered.

Coronavirus: U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopening debate

Saskatchewan announced two new cases of the virus on Friday, as well, bringing its total infected 815. The province’s deaths still sit at 15, while 757 people have recovered from the virus.

Both Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador reported just one new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing their provincial case totals to 33 and 262, respectively.

On Friday, Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam released a statement in lieu of a daily in-person update.

1/6 #COVID19 key concerns in 🇨🇦: Today, in lieu of a daily in-person update to the media, a Friday statement has been issued. You can read in full here: https://t.co/DYHI1cSSLG — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) July 10, 2020

“Resilience is a word that we have all come to understand in a deeper way as we face COVID-19 in our communities. It implies courage, tenacity and collaboration,” read the statement, which touches on the AIDS 2020 international conference.

“The HIV community has been a beacon in the fight against stigma. Approaches to community-led and culturally appropriate care, particularly in Indigenous communities, have served as models and improved our responses to other health challenges, including in the response to COVID-19.”

Worldwide, cases of the novel coronavirus have reached 12,459,000 according to a running tally kept by John Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, a further 558,683 people have since died.