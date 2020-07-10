COVID-19 forces cancellation of Hal-Con 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Hal-Con 2020’s board of directors has made the decision to not hold the annual event out of an abundance of caution for the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: Hal-Con celebrates its 10th event bigger and better than ever

HRM’s biggest convention celebrating movies, comics, cards, video games, anime, toys and more was scheduled to hold its 11th edition this fall but instead has pushed the event back by a year, now planned for Oct. 22-24, 2021.

The board announced their decision Friday, indicating that while they’re sad to have to cancel the popular event which brings in an estimated 15,000 attendees each year, it is the right decision to make in light of the global pandemic.

“We are so proud of the work that Nova Scotians have done to flatten the curve and help stop the spread of COVID-19,” a statement on the Hal-Con website reads. “Like many of you, we feel hopeful about the next few months. But we know that hoping isn’t enough.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We also have to help by keeping our attendees and our communities safe, and that means — after consultation with our venue — choosing not to bring thousands of people together in close contact this year.”

In its decade of operation, Hal-Con has grown from a small festival welcoming in 1,500 people to an event 10 times that size with an economic footprint of around $3 million.

Anyone who has already made hotel reservations through the Hal-Con special rate will automatically have their reservation cancelled at no penalty.

Hal-Con’s board says to stay tuned to their website and social media channels for updates on other events, including virtual ones they expect to host in the near future.

Follow @Jeremy_Keefe