Hal-Con celebrates its 10th event bigger and better than ever

Halifax’s premier pop culture, science fiction, and nerd culture convention is celebrating an anniversary this weekend.
The tenth edition of Hal-Con is expecting to see nearly 19,000 people come through its doors over its three-day program.
The annual event kicked off on Friday and the popular event continued on Saturday as hundreds packed the Halifax Convention Centre in downtown Halifax.
Colourful costumes, excited fans and eager attendees spread out through multiple floors and a seemingly endless number of rooms to take in panels, workshops and live theatre.
Laura Bohnert, who was dressed as Major from the anime Ghost in the Shell, said she likes to attend Hal-Con to connect with people who are interested in the same things she is.
“It’s interesting to see all the work that goes into cosplays, all the different characters you get to see,” she said.
If you’re a fan of something it’s likely that you’ll have a chance to enjoy it at the convention this year, Jennifer Lambe, executive director of Hal-Con, told Global News on Saturday.
“There’s over 500 hours of entertainment we’ve programmed for all kinds of interests and just about everything in pop culture.”
Lambe said the convention has grown from its relatively small beginnings ten years ago when it was hosted in the Lord Nelson Hotel.
Approximately 1,500 people from across the Maritimes showed up for that first convention.
Now, attendees come from across Canada and the United States to attend the event which has branched out to include gaming, anime, virtual reality, board games and cosplay.
“The crowd we started with really is the core crowd, the people who grew up watching Star Trek and Dr. Who … the kind of folks you expect be going to Comic-Con,” said Lambe.
She added that the release of Marvel movies and the mainstream acceptance of popular culture has changed the convention’s demographics and attendees.
“Now it’s really become a family affair.”
Vendors are set to sell their wares throughout the weekend with artists, novelists and comics all set to do big business.
The convention also brings an economic boon to the Halfiax Regional Municipality (HRM) with Lambe saying that Hal-Con creates an economic footprint of more than $3-million every year.
Tickets are still available for Sunday for those who wish to attend.
