Hal-Con celebrates its 10th event bigger and better than ever

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax’s premier pop culture, science fiction, and nerd culture convention is celebrating an anniversary this weekend.

The tenth edition of Hal-Con is expecting to see nearly 19,000 people come through its doors over its three-day program.

READ MORE: Costumed attendees enjoy Hal-Con

Pennywise the Clown from “IT” poses for a photo at Hal-Con in Halifax, N.S. Alexander Quon/Global News

The annual event kicked off on Friday and the popular event continued on Saturday as hundreds packed the Halifax Convention Centre in downtown Halifax.

Story continues below advertisement

Colourful costumes, excited fans and eager attendees spread out through multiple floors and a seemingly endless number of rooms to take in panels, workshops and live theatre.

READ MORE: Fans flock to the 5th annual London Comic Con

Laura Bohnert, dressed as Major from the anime Ghost in the Shell, speaks with Global News at Hal-Con in Halifax, N.S., on Oct. 26, 2019 Jeremy Keefe/Global News

Laura Bohnert, who was dressed as Major from the anime Ghost in the Shell, said she likes to attend Hal-Con to connect with people who are interested in the same things she is.

“It’s interesting to see all the work that goes into cosplays, all the different characters you get to see,” she said.

Spider-man and Scorpion from the video game Mortal Kombat pose for a photo at Hal-Con in Halifax, N.S. Alexander Quon/Global News

If you’re a fan of something it’s likely that you’ll have a chance to enjoy it at the convention this year, Jennifer Lambe, executive director of Hal-Con, told Global News on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s over 500 hours of entertainment we’ve programmed for all kinds of interests and just about everything in pop culture.” Tweet This

Lambe said the convention has grown from its relatively small beginnings ten years ago when it was hosted in the Lord Nelson Hotel.

Ursula from Disney’s The Little Mermaid at Hal-Con on Oct. 26, 2019. Alexander Quon/Global News

Approximately 1,500 people from across the Maritimes showed up for that first convention.

Now, attendees come from across Canada and the United States to attend the event which has branched out to include gaming, anime, virtual reality, board games and cosplay.

1:02 Batman Cosplayer awarded Guinness World Record Batman Cosplayer awarded Guinness World Record

“The crowd we started with really is the core crowd, the people who grew up watching Star Trek and Dr. Who … the kind of folks you expect be going to Comic-Con,” said Lambe.

Story continues below advertisement

She added that the release of Marvel movies and the mainstream acceptance of popular culture has changed the convention’s demographics and attendees.

“Now it’s really become a family affair.” Tweet This

Two characters from the Borderlands video game series at Hal-Con in Halifax, N.S. Alexander Quon/Global News

READ MORE: Vendors at Hal-Con enjoying the business

Vendors are set to sell their wares throughout the weekend with artists, novelists and comics all set to do big business.

The convention also brings an economic boon to the Halfiax Regional Municipality (HRM) with Lambe saying that Hal-Con creates an economic footprint of more than $3-million every year.

A costumed character from the StarCraft video game series poses for a photo at Hal-Con in Halifax on Oct. 26, 2019 Alexander Quon/Global News

Tickets are still available for Sunday for those who wish to attend.

Story continues below advertisement

A dwarf wields his large war hammer at Hal-Con in Halifax, N.S., on Oct. 26, 2019. Alexander Quon/Global News