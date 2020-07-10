Menu

Crime

Two people arrested and one charged in murder of Fredericton man in May

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2020 12:20 pm
File / Global News

Two people have been arrested in connection with a murder in Fredericton this spring.

Police were called early on May 2 to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, where 29-year old Justin Leigh Finnemore died after being admitted with a gunshot wound.

Timothy Robert Dunphy, 47, of Fredericton has been charged with second-degree murder.

Fredericton Police say they also arrested a 36-year old man from Oromocto.

They say charges are anticipated against that man and additional arrests are possible.

The investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
