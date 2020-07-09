Menu

Hot temperatures continue to blast Toronto as Environment Canada issues air quality statement

By Jessica Patton Global News
General view of people enjoying the nice weather at Cherry Beach while observing social distancing in downtown Toronto on June 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan.
General view of people enjoying the nice weather at Cherry Beach while observing social distancing in downtown Toronto on June 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement as Toronto and the surrounding GTA continue to be blasted by hot temperatures.

“A special air quality statement is in place due to the possibility of deteriorating air quality,” the agency wrote in a press release Thursday. “Hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations in the area.”

READ MORE: Toronto under heat warning as humidex soars into high 30s

The statement was issued for Toronto, along with parts of the Durham Region and Peel Region, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Burlington and Oakville.

Environment Canada said people may see increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Those at increased risk are children, seniors and those with asthma or cardiovascular or lung disease.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Toronto has been under a heatwave for more than a week, with some days seeing temperatures in the high 30s, including the humidex.

Read more: Parts of Toronto’s west end affected by flooding, power outages after severe thunderstorm

The City of Toronto has a map on its website of its emergency cooling centres where people can go to escape the heat.

In Toronto on Thursday, it is expected to feel like 37 C with the humidex.

Environment CanadaTorontoToronto weatherAir QualitySpecial Air Quality StatementToronto Air QualityToronto cooling centresToronto heatwaveToronto pollution
