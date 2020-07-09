Hot temperatures continue to blast Toronto as Environment Canada issues air quality statement

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement as Toronto and the surrounding GTA continue to be blasted by hot temperatures.

“A special air quality statement is in place due to the possibility of deteriorating air quality,” the agency wrote in a press release Thursday. “Hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations in the area.”

The statement was issued for Toronto, along with parts of the Durham Region and Peel Region, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Burlington and Oakville.

Environment Canada said people may see increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Those at increased risk are children, seniors and those with asthma or cardiovascular or lung disease.

Toronto has been under a heatwave for more than a week, with some days seeing temperatures in the high 30s, including the humidex.

The City of Toronto has a map on its website of its emergency cooling centres where people can go to escape the heat.

In Toronto on Thursday, it is expected to feel like 37 C with the humidex.

Need to cool down today? Check out our map for a list of Emergency Cooling Centres where you can go to #KeepCool: https://t.co/goUAI18lIN #HeatWarning #BeatTheHeat pic.twitter.com/7N7pqBbZLk — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) July 9, 2020