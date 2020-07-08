Parts of Toronto’s west end affected by flooding, power outages after severe thunderstorm

A severe thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon has resulted in several instances of localized flooding as well as power outages in Toronto‘s west end.
The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority said approximately 65 millimetres of rain fell in half an hour Wednesday afternoon in areas near Black Creek and Highways 400 and 401.
Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said the storm was fuelled by the breeze off of Lake Ontario as well as lingering hot, humid air.
In advance of the storm, Farnell said the recent dry ground conditions and concrete could contribute in overloading catch basins and sewers in some areas.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning shortly before the system arrived.
Toronto police advised of flooding in areas near Highways 400 and 401 Wednesday afternoon. In the area of Weston Road and Humber Boulevard, police said Black Creek broke its banks in several places and that flooding could affect some nearby homes.
Toronto Hydro reported power outages across southwest Toronto Wednesday afternoon.
Environment Canada also issued a tornado watch for a brief period of time Wednesday afternoon. Farnell said the storm could be seen rotating and there was the potential for the tornado, but noted the storm was moving out over Lake Ontario. There weren’t any known reports as of Wednesday afternoon of a tornado forming.
GO Transit and TTC staff reported some parts of their transit systems were experiencing delays as a result of the heavy rainfall.
More to come.
