Parts of Toronto’s west end affected by flooding, power outages after severe thunderstorm

A severe thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon has resulted in several instances of localized flooding as well as power outages in Toronto‘s west end.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority said approximately 65 millimetres of rain fell in half an hour Wednesday afternoon in areas near Black Creek and Highways 400 and 401.

Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said the storm was fuelled by the breeze off of Lake Ontario as well as lingering hot, humid air.

TRCA is monitoring the situation as severe thunderstorms brought about 65mm of rainfall within the last half hour in the City of Toronto Highway 400 and Highway 401 Black Creek area, and some heavy rainfall within North York. Please see flood warning:https://t.co/H8I0gx4hrw — TRCA Flood (@TRCA_Flood) July 8, 2020

In advance of the storm, Farnell said the recent dry ground conditions and concrete could contribute in overloading catch basins and sewers in some areas.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning shortly before the system arrived.

Toronto police advised of flooding in areas near Highways 400 and 401 Wednesday afternoon. In the area of Weston Road and Humber Boulevard, police said Black Creek broke its banks in several places and that flooding could affect some nearby homes.

Toronto Hydro reported power outages across southwest Toronto Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada also issued a tornado watch for a brief period of time Wednesday afternoon. Farnell said the storm could be seen rotating and there was the potential for the tornado, but noted the storm was moving out over Lake Ontario. There weren’t any known reports as of Wednesday afternoon of a tornado forming.

GO Transit and TTC staff reported some parts of their transit systems were experiencing delays as a result of the heavy rainfall.

More to come.

Skies over Toronto as a severe thunderstorm warning in place. @AnthonyFarnell 📸 @EarthCam pic.twitter.com/A6Q8yAwQif — Simon Ostler (@SimonOstler) July 8, 2020

Quick update: Some @GOtransitBus routes operating in Milton and Kitchener are reporting delays of up to 40 minutes due to flooding on Highway 427, east and westbound lanes. #ONstorm https://t.co/bD6H4R5Ht5 — Matt Llewellyn (^mll) (@Mattrolinx) July 8, 2020

HAZARD:

* 3:12 pm*

Weston Rd + Humber Blvd

– expecting area to flood within 30 minutes

– Black Creek has broken banks in several places

– Townhouses in area may need to be evacuated#GO1263155

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2020

HAZARD:

*2:48 pm*

Keele St + Lawrence Ave

– reports of flooding

– please avoid low-lying roadways

– reports of car floating away

– reports of person in a canoe on roadway#GO1262923 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2020

HAZARD:

* 2:51 pm*

Oakdale Rd + Sheppard Ave

– reports 3 cars stalled in rising water

– please avoid low-lying roadways#GO1262927

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2020

HAZARD:

*2:46 pm*

Jane St + Chalkfarm Dr

– reports of severe flooding

– reports cars flooded and stalled

– will update#GO1262906

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2020