Update on Manitoba coronavirus numbers coming Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans will get a live update on the province’s ongoing fight against COVID-19 Thursday.

Health officials have scheduled a media briefing for 1 p.m. and Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Read more: No new Manitoba coronavirus cases reported for 8th straight day Wednesday

The province hasn’t reported a new case of COVID-19 for eight days leading up to Thursday’s briefing, tying the record for the longest stretch of time with no cases since the virus was first detected in Manitoba in mid March.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Wednesday Manitoba had six active cases, with no one hospitalized or in intensive care as a result of the virus.

The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases reported in Manitoba was 325 as of Wednesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to provincial numbers 312 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March and seven Manitobans have died.

1:34 Coronavirus: Downtown Winnipeg reopening, but businesses still facing challenges Coronavirus: Downtown Winnipeg reopening, but businesses still facing challenges

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.