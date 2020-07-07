Coronavirus: Face masks or coverings now mandatory in Toronto’s indoor public settings

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto bylaw requiring residents to wear face masks or coverings while in indoor public settings came into effect Tuesday morning.

According to the City of Toronto, all people in indoor settings are required to wear a mask except for children under the age of two, people with certain medical conditions and staff in certain private areas or areas shielded by a physical barrier. Residents aren’t required to show proof if they require a medical exemption.

Establishment operators were required to create and advertise a mask policy for staff and customers. Signs were ordered to be posted at all entrances.

Read more: Toronto council votes to make wearing face masks mandatory in closed public settings

The bylaw will apply to any public or private property allowed to open under the Ontario government’s reopening plan and are openly accessible, including retail stores, malls, grocery stores, restaurants, gyms and recreational facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

People are allowed to temporarily remove a mask for an activity such as eating or drinking, or while participating in a sanctioned physical activity.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

If convicted of violating the bylaw, the fine is $1,000 per offence.

READ MORE: Face masks or coverings now mandatory on TTC

Peel and Durham region are set to require face masks or coverings in indoor public settings in the coming days.

The measure could be in place until the end of September when Toronto city council could then vote on a possible extension.

According to the Toronto Public Health (TPH) website early Tuesday, there were 729 active cases and 12,844 resolved cases of COVID-19. TPH also reported 1,105 people died after contracting the virus. Of the 160 residents currently in hospital, 40 were being treated in ICU.

Take care of each other. Practise #physicaldistancing when outside in public and wear a mask of face covering when visiting an indoor public space. We all have to work together to stop the spread of #COVID19. Time to #MaskUpTO Learn more: https://t.co/a2yMBkW2Ob pic.twitter.com/mKRh9NqDV7 — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) July 5, 2020

Story continues below advertisement