Toronto council to make face masks mandatory in closed public settings

Mayor John Tory says he will vote in favour of making face masks mandatory to wear in indoor public settings, on the recommendation of the city’s chief medical officer of health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tory made the announcement at a press conference early Tuesday and said if passed, the bylaw would become mandatory one week from Tuesday.

“It is about respecting and protecting each other,” said Tory. Tweet This

“The risk of the spread of COVID-19 continues,” said Dr. Eileen de Villa. “While the science on masks is still evolving, there is still a growing body of emerging evidence that show that non-medical masks can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

De Villa said that she is asking for city council to enact the temporary bylaw and for the provincial and federal government to do the same.

“The reality is that the virus continues to circulate and we still need to be careful.

Toronto is currently in Stage 2 of the reopening phase.

Mayors from the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area asked Premier Doug Ford to make masks mandatory across Ontario yesterday.

Ford rejected the idea, so Tory as well as Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown have all announced their intention to make masks mandatory in their municipalities.

Tory noted that his order would come into effect shortly after masks become mandatory on the TTC.

The bylaw would be in effect until a city council meeting in the Fall, Tory said, where council could then vote again on a possible extension.

Tory and de Villa both said that wearing a mask, however, does not mean people should stop practicing other health measures, including physical distancing, washing hands often and staying home when feeling ill.

Children under the age of 2, people with medical conditions or those who cannot remove a mask without assistance will be exempt from the bylaw.

—With files from The Canadian Press