Health

Toronto to make face masks mandatory on TTC, Ontario recommends all riders wear them

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 10:18 am
Mayor John Tory took the TTC wearing a mask alongside CEO Rick Leary on Thursday.
Mayor John Tory took the TTC wearing a mask alongside CEO Rick Leary on Thursday. Mayor John Tory/Twitter

The City of Toronto will announce at a press conference on Thursday that face masks will be mandatory for TTC riders as an increased safety precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a spokesperson for coun. Shelley Carroll.

Mayor John Tory will make the announcement at 10:30 a.m.

The news comes after Brampton, Mississauga and Ottawa implemented the same protocol.

The Ontario government said Thursday that it recommends all public transit riders in the province should wear masks to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It also urged commuters to practice physical distancing and hand washing, and the installation of barriers between drivers and passengers along with frequent cleanings.

The Ford government released safety guidelines to transit agencies as the economy reopens and people return to work.

Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney said the guidelines were designed in consultation with health and transit authorities.

