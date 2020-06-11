Toronto to make face masks mandatory on TTC, Ontario recommends all riders wear them

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto will announce at a press conference on Thursday that face masks will be mandatory for TTC riders as an increased safety precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a spokesperson for coun. Shelley Carroll.

Mayor John Tory will make the announcement at 10:30 a.m.

The news comes after Brampton, Mississauga and Ottawa implemented the same protocol.

The Ontario government said Thursday that it recommends all public transit riders in the province should wear masks to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It also urged commuters to practice physical distancing and hand washing, and the installation of barriers between drivers and passengers along with frequent cleanings.

The Ford government released safety guidelines to transit agencies as the economy reopens and people return to work.

Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney said the guidelines were designed in consultation with health and transit authorities.

Took the #TTC this morning with TTC CEO Rick Leary ahead of today’s 10:30AM announcement. Thank you to our frontline transit workers who have kept the system running throughout #COVID19 and ensure the TTC is safe, clean, and reliable. pic.twitter.com/e6tAeUtcts — John Tory (@JohnTory) June 11, 2020

