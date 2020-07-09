55-year-old cyclist hit, killed in Mississauga; vehicle reportedly fled the scene

Peel Regional Police say they are looking for the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 55-year-old cyclist in Mississauga, Ont.
Emergency crews were called to Hurontario and Dundas streets at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a tractor trailer.
Peel paramedics said they transported the man to hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries in hospital, police said.
Police said the suspect vehicle, possibly a white tractor trailer, did not remain at the scene.
The area was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.
Investigators are asking anyone with dashcam video to contact police.
