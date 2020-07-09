Menu

Crime

55-year-old cyclist hit, killed in Mississauga; vehicle reportedly fled the scene

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 9, 2020 7:28 am
Police and paramedics at the scene after a cyclist was hit in Mississauga, Ont.
Police and paramedics at the scene after a cyclist was hit in Mississauga, Ont. Global News

Peel Regional Police say they are looking for the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 55-year-old cyclist in Mississauga, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to Hurontario and Dundas streets at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a tractor trailer.

Peel paramedics said they transported the man to hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries in hospital, police said.

Police said the suspect vehicle, possibly a white tractor trailer, did not remain at the scene.

The area was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

Investigators are asking anyone with dashcam video to contact police.

Police and paramedics on the scene after a cyclist was hit in Mississauga.
Police and paramedics on the scene after a cyclist was hit in Mississauga. Global News

