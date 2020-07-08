Menu

Crime

OPP say 7 dead, close to 15K charges laid during recent holiday safety campaign

By Nick Westoll Global News
Ontario Provincial Police target stunt drivers during Canada Day
WATCH ABOVE: OPP are looking to pull stunt drivers off of the roads and a hotbed for flash cars appears to be in Northumberland County where there have been more than 80 drivers charged since January. Morganne Campbell reports. (July 1)

Ontario Provincial Police say seven people died and almost 15,000 charges were laid on OPP-patrolled roads and waterways during a recent enforcement blitz.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt made the announcement during an update on the OPP’s Canada Day week safety campaign Wednesday evening. The campaign ran between June 27 and Sunday.

He said five people died in vehicle crashes, noting speeding and losing control of the vehicles were considered to be “lead contributing factors.”

Schmidt said two others died in marine-related collisions with falling overboard and a vessel crash being attributed as the “primary causes of death.”

Read more: 5 taken to hospital following 2-vehicle Canada Day crash in Mulmur, Ont.

He said 783 charges were laid in instances where helmets, seatbelts and life jackets weren’t being worn.

When it comes to OPP-patrolled roads, Schmidt said aggressive driving was seen “far too often.” He said 9,419 speeding tickets were issued and 382 stunt driving charges were laid (drivers going 50 km/h or higher over the limit).

Schmidt said 196 distracted driving charged were laid.

As for impaired driving, he said 234 charges were laid.

