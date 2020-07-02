Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

5 taken to hospital following 2-vehicle Canada Day crash in Mulmur, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 1:27 pm
OPP say there was extensive damage to both vehicles in involved with the crash.
OPP say there was extensive damage to both vehicles in involved with the crash. Police handout

Five people were transported to the hospital with both life-threatening and serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Mulmur, Ont., on Canada Day, Dufferin OPP say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Airport Road, south of Mansfield, just after 6 p.m.

Read more: 19-year-old Barrie man drowns at Wasaga Beach: Huronia West OPP

A lone occupant of a Chevrolet Cruz was airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Two people from a Hyundai Santa Fe were transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, while two children from the vehicle were sent to the hospital with serious injuries, officers add.

Trending Stories

OPP say there was extensive damage to both vehicles involved in the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 5 rescued following Canada Day boat fire on Kempenfelt Bay in Barrie, Ont.

The road was closed for several hours following the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Drive safe tips: Avoiding distracted driving
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Dufferin OPPMulmurMulmur newsMulmur 2-vehicle crashMulmur Airport Road crashMulmur crashMulmur Ont.
Flyers
More weekly flyers