5 taken to hospital following 2-vehicle Canada Day crash in Mulmur, Ont.

Five people were transported to the hospital with both life-threatening and serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Mulmur, Ont., on Canada Day, Dufferin OPP say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Airport Road, south of Mansfield, just after 6 p.m.

A lone occupant of a Chevrolet Cruz was airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Two people from a Hyundai Santa Fe were transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, while two children from the vehicle were sent to the hospital with serious injuries, officers add.

OPP say there was extensive damage to both vehicles involved in the crash.

The road was closed for several hours following the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.