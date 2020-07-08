Menu

Investigations

B.C. plane’s altitude 60 metres when it went missing in June: TSB

By Staff The Canadian Press
B.C. missing plane mystery deepens
The mystery surrounding a small plane that disappeared from Boundary Bay Airport with two people on board is deepening and as Grace Ke reports, there appears to have been no official search Monday after Saturday's witness report of an aircraft possibly plunging into the Fraser River.

The Transportation Safety Board says a plane that went missing last month in British Columbia with two people on board was last recorded travelling at an altitude of about 60 metres.

The board says the Cessna 172M aircraft was travelling east at an airspeed of about 150 kilometres an hour when it disappeared from radar over the Fraser River near Maple Ridge in the afternoon of June 6.

In an update on its investigation released Wednesday, the board says the local training flight was operated by the International Flight Centre at the Boundary Bay Airport.

Trending Stories

There was a student and flight instructor on board.

The board says the aircraft remains missing and the fate of the crew is unknown.

Read more: Specialized sonar equipment to be used to search Fraser River for missing plane

Story continues below advertisement

In June, the RCMP said someone reported seeing the plane go into the river, but searches did not find it.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Maple RidgeFraser RiverMissing planeBoundary Bay AirportCessna 172MFraser River missing planeMaple Ridge missing plane
